Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.30

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Outbrain had a positive return on equity of 406.80% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Outbrain, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

