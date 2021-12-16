Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.98. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 5,714 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

