HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $51.05

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $52.51. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 2,981 shares traded.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,671,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

