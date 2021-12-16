HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $51.05

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $52.51. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 2,981 shares traded.
HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73.
About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)
HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.
