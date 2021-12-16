Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $837,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 42,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE COO opened at $400.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.56. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.40 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

