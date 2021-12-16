3,276 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.