Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

