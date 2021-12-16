Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.93. The firm has a market cap of $300.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.