Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.