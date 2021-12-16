Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

