Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $61,870,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $19,400,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $21,160,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $19,858,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $15,792,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Proterra Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

