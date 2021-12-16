Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,812 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

