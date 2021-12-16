Telemus Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $469.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $476.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

