Telemus Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.