New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.97 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ITT worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $101.69 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.09.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

