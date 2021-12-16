Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $96.14 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

