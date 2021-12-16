Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rambus were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rambus stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

