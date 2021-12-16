Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 377,251 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 377,251 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $46,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 232,630 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $19.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

