DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.13 Million Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 2U were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.92. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

