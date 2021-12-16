759 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $792.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $801.49 and a 200-day moving average of $773.90. The company has a market capitalization of $324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $459.48 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.