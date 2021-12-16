National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

NNN opened at $45.62 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

