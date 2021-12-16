Blake D. Moret Sells 1,240 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ROK opened at $351.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.33.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

