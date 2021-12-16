Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $16.23 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

