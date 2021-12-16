Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to announce $1.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RM. JMP Securities lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $182,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,865 shares of company stock worth $6,216,391. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $6,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RM opened at $54.48 on Monday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $540.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

