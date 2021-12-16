Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) & Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Head to Head Comparison

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 10.53% 14.54% 6.96% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 4.49 $1.40 billion $1.06 42.92 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infineon Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.48%. Given Infineon Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infineon Technologies is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

