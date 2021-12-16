Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,171 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 789,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR opened at $56.56 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.