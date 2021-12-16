State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 15,818 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 48.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RJF opened at $97.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $61.30 and a 12 month high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

