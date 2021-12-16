H Michael Krimbill Acquires 100,000 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $132,756.00.

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00.

NGL opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

