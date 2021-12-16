Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$163,440.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.48, for a total value of C$163,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,502,227.20.

Betty Yee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$267,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$50.86 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$55.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

