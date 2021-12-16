Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.35.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,946,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

