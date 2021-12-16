AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Director Sells $176,550.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UHAL opened at $720.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $725.42 and its 200 day moving average is $651.23. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $420.72 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AMERCO by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 45.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

