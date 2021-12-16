Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:EPD opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.