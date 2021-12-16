Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

KRC opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

