State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $152.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average is $175.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

