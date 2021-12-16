Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.