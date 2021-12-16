Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 8,851 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Crilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Sean Crilly sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $737,200.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

