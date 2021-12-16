Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $264,000 in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 37,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $148.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

