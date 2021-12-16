State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $353.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

