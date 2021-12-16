State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.34 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

