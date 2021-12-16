State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,347,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.