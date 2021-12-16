Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7,912.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 767.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

