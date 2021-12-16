Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,056 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $223.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.45.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

