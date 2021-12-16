Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $192.15 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.