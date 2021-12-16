Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heska by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Heska by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Heska by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $167.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.73 and a beta of 1.54. Heska has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

