Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

