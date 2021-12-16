Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

