Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE CS opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

