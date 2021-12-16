CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $540.50 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $366.97 and a 12 month high of $551.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.873 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.