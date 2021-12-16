Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 452 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total value of $267,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,723 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,601. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.24.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $508.41 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.46 and a 200-day moving average of $433.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

