The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Progressive were worth $691,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 869.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 88.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

NYSE:PGR opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

