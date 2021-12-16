Short Interest in Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Expands By 314.5%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 314.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MRVSY opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Minerva has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

